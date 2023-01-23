Jay Briscoe Memorial Shirt Released

In the last week, the wrestling world has rallied around the family of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 38, an accident that also resulted in significant injuries to his two daughters. Over $288K has been raised to help assist Briscoe's family, far exceeding the original goal of $200K. And it appears more funds are likely to be on the way.

Earlier on Monday morning, ShopAEW unveiled a new Jay Briscoe "Reach for the Sky" t-shirt, in honor of the fallen ROH star. Both the page for the t-shirt, and later a tweet from AEW's official account confirmed the sales made from the shirt would be going to the right place.

"100% of the proceeds from the "Reach For The Sky" shirt will go to benefit the family of Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe," the tweet read.

At the time of his passing, Briscoe was one half of the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, alongside his brother, Mark, following a victory over FTR in a Double Dog Collar match at ROH Final Battle in December. Understandably, there has been no discussion regarding the future of those titles at this time, nor the future of Mark Briscoe as a pro wrestler.

Though AEW was not able to hold a live tribute for Briscoe last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite,", a special tribute show was taped following the "Dynamite" and "Rampage" tapings and is set to air on both Honor Club and YouTube on a later date. AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan has also stated that at least two other tributes for Briscoe will take place on the first TV tapings of the new ROH TV show, as well as at Supercard of Honor in March.