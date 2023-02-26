Bayley Has Some High Praise For Dakota Kai And IYO SKY Ahead Of WWE Raw

After spending more than a year away from the ring due to injury, Bayley made her grand return at WWE SummerSlam 2022, but she didn't come alone. After Bianca Belair successfully defended her "Raw" Women's Championship against Becky Lynch, Bayley emerged onto the scene to confront her old rival. She also introduced her new allies — Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Over the course of seven months, the group, known as Damage CTRL, has wreaked havoc through the WWE women's division and collected some gold along the way.

Ahead of Kai and SKY's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship title defense against Lynch and Lita on Monday, Bayley reflected on the trio's journey, heaping high praise for her tag team partners. "I'm so damn proud of #DamageCTRL," she wrote via Instagram. "Since we debuted together 7 months ago, my girls have been thrown into the fire and have not slowed down. One of them wasn't even working for the company when she got the call, and the other came straight from an injury. I can't say everyone would've done that, but they did."

As Bayley alluded to, Kai's resurgence came after months of uncertainty following her WWE release in April 2022. Following a battle with an injury, WWE rebranded former "NXT" Women's Champion Io Shirai into IYO SKY, and subsequently linked her up alongside Bayley and Kai. Now in their second reign with the tag titles, Kai and SKY gear up for arguably their biggest challenge yet, but Bayley is confident they will get the job done. "They know that even after nearly 15 years in this business, there is still so much they have left to do. And that's why WE will be successful," Bayley wrote.