Eric Bischoff Names WWE's Rhea Ripley As Wrestling's Best Heel In 2022

One of WWE's top factions over the past year has been The Judgment Day, with the group mainly feuding with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. While all four members — Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio — have arguably received a greater position on WWE TV than before, Ripley has stood out from the group and become one of the most popular stars in the women's division. Many have praised the work of Ripley over the past year, as some believe the "Nightmare" has officially found herself in the current role, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who had much positive to say about the former "Raw" Women's Champion.

"Because of how quickly she had emerged as a heel, I'm going to go with Rhea," Bischoff said when asked about 2022's best heel on "WrestleBinge By Sportskeeda." "Rhea kind of came from out of nowhere ... She's just beginning to show us what she's capable of. She's going to grow, she's going to get better, and it takes time. But, she has done such a great job in such a short period of time ... Rhea has done such a great job with her promos and her heel work to elevate not only her, but also Dominik [Mysterio]."

While Balor, Priest, and Mysterio's paths to WrestleMania 39 are not completely clear, Ripley has a massive match set. With her winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, Ripley was able to choose her WrestleMania 39 opponent; she chose Charlotte Flair in hopes of winning the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. This will be Ripley's second WrestleMania match against Flair and a chance at redemption, with Flair winning their first match at WrestleMania 36.

