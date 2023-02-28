Paul Wight Announced As Guest Of Honor For 2024 Jericho Cruise

Like a horror movie franchise, Chris Jericho's Rock 'N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise seems destined to pop out one voyage a year. The Jericho Cruise has hit the high seas on four different occasions since first embarking in 2019, and Jericho is already making plans for the fifth to be bigger than ever before. And he appears to be doing so by landing one of the biggest wrestlers in the world as the Guest of Honor for the next ship. This morning on Twitter, Jericho officially announced Paul Wight for the spot on the upcoming Jericho Cruise.

"Stoked to announce the BIGGEST Guest Of Honor in Jericho Cruise history, multi-time World Champion, the legendary Paul Wight will be joining us on-board the #FiveAlive!!" Jericho tweeted, along with a plea for those on the fence about setting sail with him to make their reservations now with the number of available cabins dwindling.

The timing of Jericho's announcement comes at an interesting time, given some recent trademark news. Recently, Jericho filed a trademark for "Jeri-Show," which is the tag team name used by Jericho and Wight when they partnered up in WWE years ago. The duo only worked together for six months between 2009 and 2010 but were the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions during that time.

Also coincidentally, Wight — who has been out of the ring for almost a year due to several injuries – shared not too long ago that he should be cleared to compete again soon. As such, a Jeri-Show reunion seems to be very likely when the fifth Jericho Cruise hits the water in early 2024.