Eddie Kingston Calls Himself An 'Independent Contractor' While Promoting Indie Match

With Eddie Kingston "quitting" AEW following "AEW Dynamite," all signs point to him heading to ROH. But he also has two matches scheduled for Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 with Over the Top Wrestling — against Big Damo and Bonesaw respectively. Jumping on Twitter to promote the matches Thursday afternoon, he used two words to describe himself.

"Independent Contractor," Kingston tweeted. Wednesday night, "The Mad King" didn't even make it to his scheduled Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to determine the next challenger for the TNT Championship, which is currently held by Samoa Joe. Prior to "Dynamite," though, Kingston had been very vocally at odds with the promotion. Leading up to the show, he tweeted a gif of Stewie Griffin from Family Guy saying "I hate this place" while promoting said ladder match.

Last month, he bluntly described current AEW World Champion MJF as "a real piece of s–t," while also directing a broad "F–k everyone" tweet towards the roster. This doesn't mark the first time he's had issues with both the roster and AEW higher-ups. Yet going forward, whether he'll be on AEW's programming for the foreseeable future or not, Kingston does appear to have his sights set on one man: ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. If he were to topple Castagnoli and win the title, it'd be his first-ever championship in ROH despite previously wrestling there for almost a decade. Though he debuted for AEW in July 2020, he has yet to capture gold there either.