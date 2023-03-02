The Rock Announced As A Presenter At The 2023 Oscars

Though one can never rule out a possible last minute appearance, it's probably safe to say that The Rock will not be going to either night of WrestleMania 39 this year in Los Angeles, California. But there is one place in Los Angeles fans can expect to see Rock in the next month; at the Dolby Theater for the 95th Academy Awards.

While The Artist Also Known as Dwayne Johnson is shockingly not up for his portrayal of Black Adam, Deadline is reporting that Rock will be one of many stars on hand to present one of the 23 awards up for grabs that evening. It's unclear at this time what award he will be presenting however, with only Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur confirmed to be presenting Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively.

Long time Academy Award viewers will note that this is not the first time The Rock has been involved in the ceremonies. He previously presented at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015, and also appeared at the 80th Academy Awards in 2008. Fortunately for Rock, he won't be going in cold for this gig, as he is only a month removed from appearing at the Grammy Awards, where he presented the award for Best Pop Solo Performance to Adele, a long time fan of his.

The Academy Award appearance caps off a pretty busy last month for Rock, with him and business partner overseeing the launch of the first season of the XFL under their watch. The league will begin its third week of games this Saturday, with the season set to conclude on April 23. The Championship game will then be played on May 23.