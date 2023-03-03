Bryan Danielson Recalls AEW Dream Matches With Kenny Omega And Hangman Page

When Bryan Danielson arrived in AEW in 2021, the list of potential dream matches he could have in his new surroundings seemed endless. Lo and behold, "The American Dragon" wasted no time checking off names, squaring off with the likes of Nick Jackson, Minoru Suzuki, Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, and Konosuke Takeshita most recently.

But as Danielson prepares to face MJF in a 60-minute Iron Man Match this Sunday at Revolution, he did spend a little time fondly remembering a couple of matches he's been a part of during his short time in AEW that solidified why he signed on in the first place. Talking to The Ringer, Danielson said his matchups with former AEW World Champions Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page both stand out as two of his favorites so far.

"I had wrestled [Omega] a couple of times on the independents before — once in a singles, once in a Triple Threat Match," Danielson said. "And so you knew already then. You knew he was great. His mind just worked differently than everybody else's." Danielson and Omega went to a 30-minute draw at the first "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in 2021. As for Page, they have yet to break their tie. Danielson and Page's first encounter went to a 60-minute draw with the AEW World Championship hanging in the balance. However, Page would go on to defeat Danielson in the rematch. But Danielson would exact his revenge on "Hangman," eliminating him from the AEW Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions.

"You see so much potential [in Page], but when you look at him, you don't know how good he is [until] you get in the ring with him," Danielson said. "He and I had never wrestled before. He'd never wrestled a singles match over 30 minutes, and now he and I are going to do it. The first time we're really touching is an hour-long match on television."