AEW's Dustin Rhodes Is 'So Excited' To Become A Grandfather

One of wrestling's royal families is about to get a little bigger.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter on Friday to express his anticipation for his daughter, Dakota Runnels, to give birth to her first child, which she says is just a matter of weeks away. "So excited to be a grandpa!!!!!!" Rhodes tweeted in a quote response to his daughter.

Dakota is Rhodes' only daughter and has been working in AEW as a photographer for multiple years. Dakota's mother is a wrestling legend in her own right, Terri Runnels, who Dustin was married to from 1993 until their divorce in 1998.

This is not the first addition to the Rhodes tribe in recent years, as AEW founder turned WWE main eventer Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes also brought new life into the world just under two years ago when Liberty Iris Runnels was born. While Dustin has been a proud uncle to the youngest Rhodes, his eagerness to be a grandpa has been a constant for months, with him frequently tweeting about how happy he is to soon have a grandson enter the world.

Dustin's grandson will join one of the most illustrious wrestling families in history, being the great-grandson of the legendary Dusty Rhodes. While the patriarch of the Rhodes family, unfortunately, passed away in 2015, both Dustin and Cody Rhodes continue to carry on his legacy in the wrestling business. As Cody embarks on his quest to bring the WWE Championship to the Rhodes family for the first time in history, Dustin acts as both an in-ring competitor and a trainer for AEW.