Ricky Starks Announced For Tonight's AEW Dynamite Following Big Win Over Chris Jericho

As the old saying goes, the only thing better than beating Chris Jericho once is beating Chris Jericho again. "Absolute" Ricky Starks managed to do just that this past Sunday at AEW Revolution. For the second time in a few months, Starks bested "The Ocho" to kick off the pay-per-view, seemingly putting an end to his issues with Jericho for the foreseeable future. So what comes next then for Ricky Starks? We'll find out soon enough.

AEW has announced that Ricky Starks will be at tonight's "AEW Dynamite" from Sacramento, CA, and the fans will have a chance to hear from him.

Fans won't have to wait long for that answer, as AEW announced on Twitter earlier that Starks will be live, in living color, tonight on "AEW Dynamite." As for what Starks wants to talk about, that's up for debate. But there may be hints found in Starks' comments during the post-Revolution media scrum. It was there that he shared his belief that a pair of victories over "Le Champion" should put him right back in line for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Starks previously had an opportunity for the AEW World Title back in December at Winter Is Coming but came up short in facing MJF. Coming off an Iron Man Match victory over Bryan Danielson over the weekend, MJF will be looking for a new No. 1 contender soon enough.

In addition to hearing from Starks tonight, fans will also get to see Jericho in action on "Dynamite." He'll be teaming up with fellow Jericho Appreciation Society members Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia to take on AR Fox and Top Flight.