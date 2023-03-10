Matt Hardy Doesn't Think We've Seen The Last Of Jeff Hardy In AEW

Jeff Hardy hasn't been seen on AEW programming since last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he and his brother Matt defeated Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks. Jeff was arrested in June, charged with his third DUI within 10 years, and is still dealing with the legal ramifications. However, through that time, Jeff's brother Matt has been adamant that Jeff is working hard to recover and, on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the former Team Xtreme member shared his belief that his brother will return to AEW at some point.

"My gut thinks he wants to redeem himself," Matt said. "We haven't talked about stuff, and he's still ... taking care of some physical issues that he's been dealing with right now. ... I don't think we've seen Jeff appear on AEW television for the last time." Matt made it clear that his brother's return was far from a sure thing, and that if Jeff were to rejoin AEW, he isn't sure what his exact role would be. However, it's clear Jeff has his brother in his corner, with Matt previously expressing his belief that Jeff is fully committed to recovery and intends to share his story to help others.

Jeff became a free agent in March of last year following his WWE release in late 2021. The former WWE Champion was let go following an unusual incident at a house show that saw Hardy abandon his match and wander into the crowd. Hardy reportedly refused rehab treatment following the incident, prompting the company to release him. Matt would later state that Jeff had passed a drug test, and the company later offered him a new deal, which he turned down.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).