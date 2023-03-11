Mark Briscoe Announces Ladder Match To Crown New ROH Tag Team Champions

With the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, there has been a question of what will come of the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship that Mark Briscoe holds. On "AEW Rampage," Briscoe announced that there will be a Reach For The Sky Ladder Match to crown new ROH World Tag Team Champions at the SuperCard of Honor pay-per-view on March 31.

Briscoe mentioned that AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan asked him what he thinks should be done with the titles, and he came up with the idea for the match, choosing to name it after his brother's famous catchphrase. He also introduced the first entrants in the match, The Lucha Brothers — Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix.

Before Jay Briscoe's untimely death in an automobile crash on January 17, the Briscoe brothers had won their 13th ROH World Tag Team Championship in a Double Dog Collar Match against FTR at ROH Final Battle 2022. The teams previously had critically acclaimed matches at ROH SuperCard of Honor 2022 and ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022, with the Briscoes losing both encounters. After finally defeating their rivals and winning the title, the Briscoes sadly never had an opportunity to defend it.

Jay and Mark Briscoe are ROH originals, with Jay wrestling the first official match in ROH history and Mark acting as his second for the match because he was just 17 and not legally allowed to wrestle in Pennsylvania. After Khan purchased ROH, the brothers weren't allowed to appear on AEW television reportedly because of Jay's homophobic tweets from 2013 that he apologized for shortly after he made them. Mark was eventually signed by AEW and paid tribute to his brother in a match against close friend and longtime ROH star Jay Lethal.