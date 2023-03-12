AEW Champion MJF Throws Cake In TV Host's Face At New York Islanders Game

AEW World Champion MJF is set to have a "Re-Bar Mitzvah" on the upcoming "AEW Dynamite," which will coincide with his birthday.

Popular NY-area radio host Syke offered the AEW Champion some cake at a recent New York Islanders game, but the champion was offended by the "mid-sized" confection and stuffed the cake back in Syke's face. MJF then shouted his trademark catchphrase before yelling "Go Islanders" much to the delight of the crowd outside of the UBS Arena in Long Island. The Islanders went on to lose 5-1 to the Washington Capitals.

MJF was wearing sunglasses during the exchange, as he is still sporting a black eye from his Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution, where MJF defended his AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson in overtime. MJF noted that the blood from the bump on his head have pooled into his eye. MJF has been the champion since November 19, when he won the title from Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Full Gear.

This is not the first time MJF has made headlines for throwing something in a person's face, as he was recently the center of controversy after throwing a drink in the face of an unsuspecting child in the audience at AEW Revolution. AEW President Tony Khan said that he had a "serious conversation" with MJF about the Revolution incident. Many felt it was wrong of the champion to use a child to get heat during a match, including former WCW President Eric Bischoff.