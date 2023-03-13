Tag Match Involving Jon Moxley And Claudio Castagnoli Announced For AEW House Rules

With everything going on in wrestling right now, it's been pretty easy to forget that AEW is hitting the house show circuit for the first time this weekend, running their first non TV live event — "House Rules" — since "The House Always Wins" back in 2021. And with only a few days to go, AEW has finally announced the first match for the event, and it'll feature none other than the man featured the most on promotional material for it, Jon Moxley.

The announcement was revealed on Twitter earlier Monday afternoon, and will see Moxley compete in tag team action.

"Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley + Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will take on The Firm's Big Bill + Lee Moriarty at AEW House Rules LIVE in Troy, Ohio THIS Saturday, March 18th at 7pm ET!" the tweet read.

The match will be a reunion of sorts for Moxley, Castagnoli, and Big Bill, who all worked together in WWE during their respective runs, either as partners or opponents. It will, however, be the first time that Castagnoli and Moriarty have crossed paths in the ring, though Moriarty has regularly teamed with Bill recently, and taken on Moxley in one-on-one action on "AEW Dynamite."

For Moxley, it officially ends a weird odyssey regarding the AEW top star and this show, as the former three-time AEW World Champion was originally scheduled to take part in OTT's Scrappermania event in Ireland this weekend. Instead, Moxley will work this event instead, and after much confusion, OTT will see AEW/ROH stars Eddie Kingston and Pac compete on Scrappermania instead.