Kenny Omega Discusses AEW As An International Product Ahead Of His TV Debut In Winnipeg

As AEW prepares to step foot in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for the first time this coming Wednesday for "Dynamite," Kenny Omega returned to his hometown to talk about what it'll mean to be wrestling there. Scheduled to try to reclaim the AEW World Trios Championship on that night alongside The Young Bucks — marking his first time having a televised match in his hometown — Omega shared his excitement during an interview with the Winnipeg Free Press.

"When AEW became a thing, we always thought 'Boy, wouldn't it be cool if this really was an international wrestling product.' And not only international by how you consume it via television or internet, but I really wanted to do live shows all around the world," Omega said. "For one of our first international shows, and one of our first Canadian shows, to be in my hometown is a really cool thing and I'm sure Chris [Jericho] has a very similar feeling towards it."

Tony Khan's company has only held one show outside of the United States, making its Canadian debut in October 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, with the show headlined by Orange Cassidy defeating PAC to become the second AEW All-Atlantic Champion. After this coming Wednesday's Winnipeg show, AEW doesn't have any other international shows internally listed on their schedule, but Khan and the company have been very open about wanting to do other shows in Canada and outside of North America.

On top of the trio's triple threat match, the card will also include the first-ever AEW International title defense between Orange Cassidy and Jeff Jarrett, with Cassidy "leveling up" the belt from its former name of the All-Atlantic Championship. The show will also include The Dark Order taking on the Blackpool Combat Club and the highly anticipated TBS Championship Open-Challenge with Jade Cargill set to have her 51st match.