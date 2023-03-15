The Undertaker Names His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestlers

To be named one of the four greatest pro wrestlers in history by your peers is an honor shared by a select few. The Undertaker is in that exclusive club, having made the Mount Rushmore lists of Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, The Rock and Roman Reigns, among many others.

During his recent appearance on "Ariel Helwani Meets," Taker himself participated in the debate surrounding pro wrestling immortality.

"Andre. Flair," he began without hesitation. "And that's kinda where it gets cloudy [laughs]."

At that point, Helwani implored Taker to not "straddle the fence" and be affirmative in his answer.

"Those two were easy," "The Deadman" said. "Most people don't realize what Andre meant to the business, because [his era] was before cable and all the places he had to go [to wrestle]. He was such an attraction."

Taker then described the relationship he shared with the late legend.

"Andre didn't really like big guys," Taker revealed. "But, for some reason, he loved me. When I came in [to the WWE], he was right at the end. He was working very little, his knees and back were really bad. One day, I walk into the locker room and he goes, 'One day, you and me, we make big money. I got an idea.'"

Taker added that Andre "wanted to do a huge angle" with him but never revealed the details due to his old-school beliefs of safeguarding ideas that had yet to materialize.

"He took it to the grave with him," Taker said. "I regret never being in the ring with him."