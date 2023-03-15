Kenny Omega On His Future In AEW Or WWE: 'I'm Taking Things One Step At A Time'

AEW's Kenny Omega will have a big decision to make towards the end of 2023. The former AEW World, Tag Team, and Trios Champion's AEW contract is reportedly set to expire at some point prior to 2024, and there are already rumors floating that WWE is expected to make a strong push to bring Omega in, alongside fellow Elite members The Young Bucks.

During an interview with CBC, Omega was asked about a potential jump from AEW to WWE, and didn't entirely close the door, stating that "anything new appeals to me." At the same time, Omega didn't shut the door on an AEW return either. Ultimately though, he stated he always tries to "find my own way, or at least try to lean in the direction of where my heart is pulling me," and as of right now is looking to let that dictate his decision.

"Right now, I'm taking things one step at a time," Omega said. "With this Winnipeg show, it feels like 'Yeah, this is cool, and this feels right.' And what's next? I don't know, because nothing has spoken to me. Nothing has told me 'This is what you need to do.' The spidey sense hasn't been triggered yet. So again, one day at a time." Tonight's "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" tapings are a big occasion for Omega, who will be wrestling on a televised event in front of his hometown Winnipeg crowd for the first time ever. Alongside the Bucks, Omega will look to regain the AEW Trios Titles, taking on the JAS, including fellow Winnipeg son Chris Jericho, and the current AEW World Trios Champions, The House of Black.

