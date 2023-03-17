Stu Grayson Comments On His Return To AEW And Reaction From Fans

This past Wednesday night, "AEW Dynamite" visited Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and Stu Grayson returned to help his Dark Order brethren Evil Uno alongside "Hangman" Adam Page to take on the Blackpool Combat Club. Despite falling short, AEW President Tony Khan made it official Thursday night: the Canadian was All Elite once again. Early Friday night, Grayson took a moment to thank everyone for the reception, with a slight jab at Twitter in the process.

"Thank you everyone for all the love and support. I actually didn't know twitter could be that [positive] about anything," he tweeted. "Im still angry Stu but less than usual so, thanks."

The Victoriaville, Quebec native made his debut with the International Wrestling Promotion, a Canadian promotion where he would first team with Evil Uno (then Player Uno) as the Super Smash Brothers. He then wrestled for Chikara for roughly three years and has also appeared in Ring of Honor, Dragon Gate USA, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and various other promotions before arriving in AEW alongside Uno in May 2019.

Grayson and Uno have won plenty of championship gold throughout their pro wrestling careers, but they have yet to find that same level of success in AEW. On top of that, it's not as though he called "Dynamite" his home too often before his contract expired last year. Prior to Wednesday, Grayson's most recent match on "Dynamite" was just over a year ago, on March 2, when he competed in a Number-One Contendership Casino Tag Team Battle Royale, which was ultimately won by The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).