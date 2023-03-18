Maximum Male Models Believe Seth Rollins Belongs In The Fashion Hall Of Fame

Much like his wife Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins is not afraid to make some bold choices — especially in the fashion department. As the former WWE Champion continues to showcase his eclectic collection of outfits on "WWE Raw," he's caught the attention of the company's toughest fashion critics — Maximum Male Models (Maxxine Dupri, Mace, and Mansoor)

Appearing on WWE's "The Bump," Dupri and Mace were asked which Superstars deserved to be inducted into a WWE Fashion Hall of Fame. "If anybody is a style icon kind of on the level of us, it's really got to be Seth Rollins," Mace said. Dupri echoed the sentiment, noting that true fashion incorporates a fair amount of risk-taking — a specialty Rollins has perfected. Last month, Rollins popped audiences when he emerged on television wearing a pair of oversized red boots that reportedly retailed at about $350. When The Miz questioned his footwear choice, Rollins stood firm in his selection.

Dupri said that while Rollins will surely receive his proper honor in the (hypothetical) Fashion Hall of Fame, Maximum Male Models reserves the right to dictate the placement of the inductions. Accordingly, Dupri designated the first four spots for herself, Mace, Mansoor, and their newest recruit, Otis, leaving Rollins as fifth on the list.

As Maximum Male Models heap praise for Rollins' style, "The Visionary" recently shared his own personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling fashion, with Ric Flair as his top choice, accompanied by the likes of "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Jesse Ventura, "Superstar" Billy Graham, and Gorgeous George.

