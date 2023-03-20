Cody Rhodes Lays Out Challenge To John Cena For Future Match That Goes Unaccepted

While the careers of Cody Rhodes and John Cena have diverged quite a bit, the two actually go back to Rhodes' early years in WWE, where as he tells it, he would be on the road with Cena, learning lessons about rewarding the noise of the audience and stepping into their shoes during a match. And now that Rhodes is back in WWE and a bigger star than ever, he was hoping to put those lessons to the test against Cena himself. Talking to Stadium Astro, Rhodes discussed a recent moment on "WWE Raw" that he and Cena had, revealing that the moment included Rhodes asking Cena a favor.

"I was telling him if he ever does another match, I would like it to be with me," Rhodes said. "And he, I think you can hear him pretty well, he says 'I can't promise that.' But I also didn't want to make it about myself in that moment, so I just endlessly thanked him." While a match with Cena may not be in the cards for Rhodes, Cena did end up doing him a solid in another department. The WWE icon was seen recently visiting the Nightmare Factory, Rhodes' wrestling school with AEW star QT Marshall, and Cena was said to have chatted with several trainees.

Even if the Cena match doesn't happen, Rhodes still has one of the biggest matches of his career to look forward to at WrestleMania 39. There, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner will go toe to toe with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

