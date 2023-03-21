Cora Jade Pays Tribute To Bayley On The 10th Anniversary Of Her WWE Debut

Earlier this year WWE star Bayley celebrated her 10-year anniversary with WWE, and she recently crossed the ten-year anniversary of her first match on WWE TV, a singles bout with current AEW star Saraya in "WWE NXT."

Given how big an influence Bayley, along with fellow Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) has been, it's no shock that several talents paid tribute to her on this anniversary. Among the most notable to do so was "NXT" star Cora Jade. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion, who hasn't wrestled since January, took to Twitter to express support and praise for the two-time "SmackDown" Champion, Bayley.

"One of the best to ever do it & one of the best people I've ever known," Jade tweeted.

Jade and Bayley haven't been shy of expressing their affection for each other publicly, with the NXT star admitting her feud with former tag team partner Roxanne Perez was largely inspired by Bayley's feud with Mone back in 2020. For her part, Bayley has also listed Jade as one of her favorite NXT acts, along with Carmelo Hayes and the tag team Pretty Deadly.

Aside from tributes, Bayley will look to celebrate her 10th anniversary since her TV debut with a big win at WrestleMania 39 in less than two weeks. There, she will team with fellow Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to take on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lynch and Lita, and WWE Hall-of-Famer Trish Stratus.