Christopher Daniels Calls Konnan 'One Of The Best Representatives Of Mexican Wrestling Ever'

AEW star and head of talent relations, Christopher Daniels has been a busy man lately, recently challenging Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW TNT Championship at the first-ever AEW House Rules event in Troy, Ohio.

The following night, Daniels was off to Mexico, representing Team USA alongside Johnny Caballero and Sam Adonis in the Lucha Libre World Cup, with the trio making it all the way to the finals before finally being defeated by the team of Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Daniels' AEW co-worker Penta El Zero Miedo.

A big reason Daniels was part of the Lucha Libre World Cup, aside from AEW's long-time partnership with AAA and a chance for Daniels to get a glimpse of Kenny Omega's future opponent, El Hijo del Vikingo, is because of AAA booker Konnan.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Daniels took the time to sing Konnan's praises, having worked with him both in TNA years ago and even briefly in AAA in 2010, when Daniels worked TripleMania XVIII.

"Konnan and I have been friends for a very long time, all the way back through TNA," Daniels said. "He's a great guy. One of my greatest feuds was with myself and AJ Styles when he [Konnan] was the manager of LAX, Homicide and Hernandez.

"So we went through wars together and I respect him very much as a promoter, as a booker, as a gentleman. And I'm happy that he respects my work enough to ask me to be a part of AAA. And I think he's one of the best representatives of Mexican wrestling ever and I'm proud to be a friend of his," said Daniels.