El Hijo Del Vikingo Says He's Nervous But Excited For His Upcoming AEW Dynamite Debut

At only 25 years old, AAA luchador El Hijo del Vikingo has already had a career most luchadors would dream of. But everything from his status as one of AAA's top stars to his 472+ day reign as AAA Mega Champion (now the third longest in the championship's history) pale in comparison to Wednesday night, when Vikingo will make his long-awaited debut on "AEW Dynamite" to face his dream opponent, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Through a translator, Vikingo spoke to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso regarding, arguably, the biggest match of his career. Given Vikingo has been waiting for this match since it was originally announced for TripleMania Regia two years ago, it's safe to say he's pretty pumped up for it.

"I'm excited to be on television on Dynamite and show my skills to the world," Vikingo said. "I've wanted this fight for so long. It is an honor to come to AEW and wrestle Kenny."

As exciting as it is, it's also pretty nerve-wracking for Vikingo, who admitted as much. However, as a luchador who has wrestled in front of more than 10,000 fans several times in his native Mexico, he is determined to not let wrestling in front of a TV audience get to him while making himself and his country proud.

"I am very nervous," Vikingo said. "I am coming to Kenny's home in AEW. I am nervous to represent Mexico. But those nerves won't get in front of me. It will only add to my excitement and fire."