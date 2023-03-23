Mike Chioda Thinks Solo Sikoa Will Get To Cody Rhodes' And Roman Reigns' Level In WWE

Since making his main roster debut in September at Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa has been on a dominant run in WWE. After being introduced as the enforcer of The Bloodline, Sikoa has scored impressive victories over the likes of Sheamus, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens — pretty choice company. But even before his call-up, he was making his mark in "NXT," becoming North American Champion; he was later forced to vacate the title. It's clear that WWE sees Sikoa as a major player going forward. So, too, does former WWE referee Mike Chioda, who believes Sikoa has all the tools to one day be on the level of WrestleMania main eventers Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

"He's starting off great and he's on a roll right now," Chioda told "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda." "When you've got the company behind you and you've got the talent, you're gonna go far. You're gonna get there."

But can Sikoa really go as far as Reigns and Rhodes? While his singles record seems to suggest so, he's still a long way from catching either. Reigns hasn't had his shoulders pinned to the mat since 2019's TLC — by Baron Corbin. He's also rapidly approaching 1,000 days as champion in WWE. Meanwhile, Rhodes re-entered the WWE atmosphere on fire last year, serving nothing but defeat to Seth Rollins in their trilogy of matches before he was sidelined with an injury. But, upon his return, he won the men's Royal Rumble and is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. But, if Sikoa keeps the pace he's on, anything is possible — and perhaps sooner than you might think.

"Give it about a year or two, and he'll be right where Roman's at now," Chioda added. "And Cody, too, as well."

