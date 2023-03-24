Bray Wyatt And Uncle Howdy Reportedly Not Scheduled For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

As with any event in professional wrestling, the card is always subject to change, and with the ongoing absence of Bray Wyatt, his projected WrestleMania 39 match with Bobby Lashley looks to be in jeopardy. Prior to Elimination Chamber, Wyatt proclaimed his intention to move into a program with the winner of the match between Lashley and Brock Lesnar. "The Almighty" ended up winning the contest via disqualification, indicating that he'd be the next one to step up to the "The Eater of Worlds."

Wyatt and Lashley began setting up their story on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," but as Wyatt began dealing with a "physical issue," he was evidently pulled off the road, and television. According to PWI Elite, that trend will continue, as Wyatt and his ally Uncle Howdy will be absent from tonight's live "SmackDown" in Las Vegas, Nevada as well. Wyatt's last appearance came on the February 27 "Raw," as he implored Lashley to do "The Muscle Man Dance" via pre-taped video. On the subsequent "SmackDown," Lashley urged Wyatt to meet him face-to-face, but instead, Lashley was blindsided by Uncle Howdy. Lashley's last televised appearance came in a backstage segment on the March 6 "Raw," where he again insisted that Wyatt settle their issues with him in person. Though he didn't physically present himself, Wyatt's logo flashed behind Lashley in the background.

Since then, neither Lashley or Wyatt has been seen on WWE programming, although Lashley did make his way to a live event loop last weekend, defeating Baron Corbin at a show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.