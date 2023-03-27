Bully Ray Pokes Fun At Referees Holding Ladders For Wrestlers' Safety

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray has long taken issue with referee performances — particularly in AEW – in today's wrestling product. Most recently, and perhaps most obviously, referees holding a wrecked ladder in place for Powerhouse Hobbs to safely climb at the end of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match drew his ire.

And while there's been a lot of pushback within the industry against criticism about the spot in question – from Matt Hardy and others, that didn't stop Bully Ray from poking fun at the entire ordeal on Friday at Impact Wrestling's Sacrifice. During a moment in his match with Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray demanded the referee hold in place a step ladder, so he could safely ascend it. Ray would go on to win Impact's version of a First Blood Match — dubbed the Busted Open Match and named after the satellite radio wrestling program they are both a part of.

"WHAT A WEEKEND!!! You guys were right — I was wrong," he tweeted on Monday morning to call attention to the sarcastic spot. "THANK YOU to Referee 'whatevah the f**k' your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world."

WHAT A WEEKEND!!! 🩸 You guys were right – I was wrong. 🤣 THANK YOU to Referee â€œwhatevah the f**kâ€ your name is for holding the ladder for me and keeping me safe as I risked my life for wrestling fans all over the world. @IMPACTWRESTLING @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/XHJMz8RA1Q — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 27, 2023

In recent weeks, two AEW referees — Bryce Remsburg and Stephon Smith — defended what transpired in AEW, singling out Bully Ray's comments specifically. The former pointedly asked, "Would you rather we let our coworker break his neck next time?" while the latter expressed frustrated "that this is still a line of criticism.