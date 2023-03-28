High Stakes FTR Vs. Gunns Rematch Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

The future of FTR's All Elite Wrestling employment will be decided on April 5 in the UBS Arena in Belmont, New York.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will challenge the AEW World Tag Team Champions Austin & Colten Gunn on the first "AEW Dynamite" of April. FTR demanded a title match against The Gunns which led to the tag champions goading Wheeler and Harwood into putting their AEW careers on the line.

FTR's contracts with AEW are set to expire in April. Harwood has been teasing that the tag team made a decision about their futures for some time now, recently asking that fans respect their decision when it is finally revealed. The duo spent much of 2023 on hiatus from AEW, which Harwood said he used to "let my body rest, let my mind rest, recuperate, and just be ready," returning at AEW Revolution at the beginning of March, and soon making their case for the upcoming tag team title match against The Gunns.

Some have speculated that FTR might head back to WWE, where they spent many years, with Harwood recently praising Paul "Triple H" Levsque for his open management style. "We can bounce ideas off of [him]," Harwood said on his podcast, "and there were plenty of times when I did. His ideas always came with a great reason and it made sense." Levesque is now in charge of WWE's creative direction as WWE Chief Content Officer.

The Gunns have been tag champions since February 8, defeating The Acclaimed in El Paso, TX to begin their first reign with the title.