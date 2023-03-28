Diamond Dallas Page Claims Tony Khan Learned How To Do AEW TV From Cody Rhodes

Diamond Dallas Page has been behind Cody Rhodes for a long time and has helped him through his time in the indies and AEW. DDP recently told Inside the Ropes about Rhodes' behind-the-scenes knowledge, and what AEW CEO Tony Khan learned from Rhodes.

"He would write the TV. It's challenging to write TV and storylines, and Tony Khan was right there. Tony didn't know how to do that, he learned that from Cody," DDP said, "There's no way if I'm Tony Khan, I'm losing Cody Rhodes, there's no way."

Rhodes shocked wrestling fans a little over a year ago when he left AEW and made even bigger waves with his surprise return at WrestleMania. But before his return to WWE and even before AEW existed, Rhodes made a splash in the wrestling world with All In. DDP explained Rhodes' enthusiasm for doing behind-the-scenes work at the groundbreaking indie show.

"He was being his old man that night. Meaning, his old man ran the show and in his prime, worked that night," DDP said, "I can remember him looking at me and going, 'I don't know if I'll ever get to do anything like this, and I am having a blast.' Every single guy, every one of the boys, he'd be like, 'Just have fun out there. Go out there, do your thing. But, have fun.'"

Rhodes' road has led him all the way from that night to his victory at the Royal Rumble and the main event of WrestleMania. He'll be taking on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event on Sunday.

