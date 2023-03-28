Axiom Grabs Final Spot In North American Title Match At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Axiom has reached his final destination. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," 20 men competed in a battle royal to claim the final spot in the fatal-five-way match for the North American Championship at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. Amongst the sea of participants were the likes of Jinder Mahal, Dijak, Dabba-Kato, and of course, Axiom.

Each fought valiantly, but ultimately, only one could emerge victorious. As the crop began to thin, four competitors rose above the rest. In the closing moments of the match, Axiom, Charlie Dempsey, and Nathan Frazer teamed up to eliminate Dabba-Kato, before Axiom pivoted his attention to Dempsey. As the two traded forearm strikes, the masked superstar stunned Dempsey with a push off the apron, leaving Axiom and Frazer as the final two competitors. The two shook hands before battling, but in the end, it was Axiom who gained the upper hand, sending Frazer over the top rope to secure the win.

Axiom joins Dragon Lee, J.D. McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov at "NXT" Stand & Deliver this Saturday, as Wes Lee defends his North American Championship there. For Dragon Lee, the match will mark his official in-ring television debut for WWE. The former AAA star made his first impression at an "NXT" house show on March 11, defeating another new signee, Eddy Thorpe — formerly known as Karl Fredericks in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night's episode, "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez made her return to the brand, pleading with Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels to let her into the upcoming ladder match for his title at Stand & Deliver. Despite some initial hesitation, Michaels gave the nod of approval for Perez to compete, dependent on the results of a medical evaluation.