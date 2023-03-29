DDP Calls Cody Rhodes' Rumble Return 'Destiny,' WrestleMania A Battle Of Family Legacies

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE has truly embodied his "undesirable to undeniable" catchphrase, to an extent that one may call it destiny. In a recent interview with "WrestleBinge," wrestling legend and mentor to Rhodes, Diamond Dallas Page made that very claim.

"He was coming back to make an impact. He had it all laid out, envisioned. But now you've gotta go out there and do it," he said. "And, when he showed up at 'Mania for that first match that him and Seth [Rollins] had, that's coming in and making impact. Then that second match, then the third match."

Rhodes' 2022 began with his shocking departure from AEW and then continued with his possibly even more shocking return to WWE. Unfortunately, his return to WWE was put on hold by a torn pec injury. The timing of the injury and his return, in DDP's eyes, goes beyond luck.

"Going into that third match, before he tore his pec, his vision couldn't have been any clearer," DDP said, "What should've taken nine months to come back from a torn pec, for him to be able to come back in seven months for the Rumble, that's destiny."