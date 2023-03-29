Tony Khan Offered Adam Cole Continued Support Amidst Uncertainty About AEW Future

While Friday belongs to Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor and Saturday and Sunday belong to WWE WrestleMania 39, Wednesday night belongs to AEW's Adam Cole, who will take on Daniel Garcia on "Dynamite." This is no ordinary match, however, as it's Cole's first bout in over 9 months. He was forced to sit out after suffering a second, and serious, concussion in a short time span at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door.

Cole's return coincides with the premiere of the new reality series "AEW All Access," which will make its official debut following "Dynamite" on TBS. The show is expected to focus heavily on Cole's difficult recovery. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, AEW owner Tony Khan echoed some of what Cole has said and also revealed that regardless of what happened, he was ready to stand by the AEW star.

"It was not a certainty Adam would ever wrestle again," Khan said. "I told Adam 'I'll support you and stand by you even if you never want to wrestle again. You're a part of this family.' But he worked so hard, never left the house other than to go to brain therapy and his story will be told on 'All Access.' We've really missed him and having him come back will be a great boost to us."

Cole's first opponent back is an interesting one, in that this will not be the first time Garcia has faced an AEW star coming off a long layoff. The Jericho Appreciation Society member was also the first person to face Bryan Danielson upon his return last July after Danielson missed two months while also recovering from a concussion. Cole hopes his return match will go better than Danielson's, as Garcia upset "The American Dragon" in his comeback match.