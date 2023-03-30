AEW's Britt Baker Says Her Back Injury Is Getting Worse

Adam Cole's nine-month odyssey to return from a severe concussion was completed last night on "AEW Dynamite," where he defeated Daniel Garcia to close the show. And with concerns about his health put to rest for the time being, the focus will now turn towards his significant other, AEW star Britt Baker, who is apparently dealing with her own health woes. As revealed on the debut episode of "AEW All Access" following "Dynamite," Baker has been suffering from a nagging back injury, and has been receiving treatment for it over the last several months. And as Baker said during an interview with ComicBook prior to "All Access'" debut, it doesn't seem like the injury is healing the way she would like.

"Unfortunately it's getting worse," Baker said. "Now it's like a neck and a back problem. But it's manageable. I'm tough, so I'll always find ways to work. My championship reign was with a broken wrist. So I'll figure it out one way or another. You've got to work your way around it, sometimes maybe trick your body into thinking 'Eh, it doesn't really hurt that bad.'"

Likely in conjunction with this back injury, Baker's in-ring work with AEW so far in 2023 has been limited, with her only wrestling four matches to date, and only once in March, at the first "AEW House Rules" event nearly two weeks ago. In total, Baker has only worked seven matches since AEW Full Gear, where she wrestled and was defeated by Saraya in the latter's first match back after a five-year retirement.