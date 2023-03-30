Joey Janela Adds 8-Person Doors, Ladders, And Chairs Match To Spring Break 7 Card

Joey Janela's Spring Break has become a premiere event for WrestleMania weekend, and arguably one of GCW's flagship shows of the calendar year. That especially rings true this year, with the card featuring top-end bouts like El Hijo del Vikingo vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Janela himself taking on Kota Ibushi in hopefully one of Ibushi's first matches back since August 2021.

But with a few days still to go, there are still plenty of things to be added to Spring Break, which is why Janela took to Twitter late Wednesday afternoon to reveal an exciting new addition to the event.

"ANNOUNCEMENT," Janela tweeted. "We all love reckless ladder matches and I've never done one on Spring Break, so I'm gonna put 8 of the wildest athletes on the planet in one ring infested with Doors, Ladders, and Chairs! Who will grab the brass ring for any opportunity that they desire?"

Given the final part of Janela's tweet, it appears this ladder match could potentially set up the winner for a future match for the GCW World Championship, which was recently won by Masha Slamovich. Who that could be though is unknown, as Janela has yet to reveal just who will be participating in this DLC match.

Fans will have all these questions answered when Spring Break goes live on Friday, capping off a busy day that will feature WWE's "SmackDown" and ROH Supercard of Honor.