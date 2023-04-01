Matt Hardy Believes Brock Lesnar Will Turn WrestleMania 39 Match With Omos Into Lemonade

WrestleMania 39 is here, and with it comes a giant (literally) match between "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar and Omos on Sunday night. "WWE Raw" commentator Corey Graves has defended the decision to book this match, while WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes it's time for the 45-year-old to "start giving back," citing the fact that he and Omos are at opposite stages of their career. Now, former WWE Tag Team Champion and current AEW star Matt Hardy has had his say.

"I'm okay with it," he said of the showdown as an attraction on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I think it's going to be something the casual fans will, they'll bite on."

The match has garnered plenty of negative attention since it was made official back in February, and a botch during their segment on the March 13 episode of "Raw" didn't help matters, despite the fact that Lesnar has spent the past few weeks being overwhelmed by "The Nigerian Giant" with the hopes of boosting his stock in the process. Despite being relatively inexperienced inside the ring, Hardy wasn't about to dismiss the athleticism of Omos either. Ultimately, though, he believes it all comes down to Lesnar.

"I think Brock being Brock — and I know Omos is a very good athlete; I don't know him well, don't know him personally — but I think Brock is going to make the most out of this," Hardy continued. "I think he's going to take these supposed lemons the internet is claiming this match is, and he's going to turn it into some nice, tasty lemonade."

