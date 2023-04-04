Behind-The-Scenes News On Original Pitch For Bobby Lashley At WWE WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley was close to having his WrestleMania 39 match after all, according to Fightful Select. They confirmed a report from WRKD Wrestling that L.A. Knight was "pitched and planned" to have a segment with Lashley. However, that did not happen. Lashley's only appearance was on night two of WrestleMania, where he got a few minutes to show off the Andre The Giant Battle Royal trophy that he won on the Match 31 edition of "SmackDown." Fightful also reported that the trophy was originally transported to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to be used for an entrance not for the original segment.

Lashley seems pretty upset over not having a match on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." He released a video about his frustrations, noting that not having a match this year was "one of the toughest things to swallow," adding that "he has to go back to square one." "The All Mighty" had sent a few challenges out on social media in search of an opponent for WrestleMania, but nothing came out of it. Lashley was originally on a course to face Bray Wyatt at this year's event, but the match was scrapped, reportedly due to some sort of health issue for Wyatt. Lashley did have a match on "Raw" after WrestleMania, where he defeated Mustafa Ali in less than a minute.

Since Lashley returned to WWE in 2018, he had always had a match at WrestleMania. Last year at WrestleMania 38, he faced Omos, while the year before that, at WrestleMania 37, he became the WWE Champion after defeating Drew McIntyre.