Grayson Waller Shows Off Gruesome Welts On His Back, Does Not Appear On WWE NXT

Grayson Waller was nowhere to be found on "WWE NXT" this week after suffering a defeat at the hands of Johnny Gargano at Stand & Deliver over the weekend. And based on his social media activity, it might be due to him licking some severe wounds received during their unsanctioned bout.

Hopping on Twitter, Waller shared a look at the gruesome welts taking up shop on his back — the result of several kendo stick shots received from Gargano and his furious wife Candice LeRae.

As Gargano shifts attention back to the main roster, fans are eager to see what is next for Waller — and apparently so is Waller as he contemplated his future poolside. New "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes is sure to be in the market for new challengers after knocking off Bron Breakker early Saturday, although Breakker doesn't seem to be finished with his successor just yet. Additionally, Wes Lee survived his North American title defense during WrestleMania weekend with his belt still in place around his waist. Perhaps Waller sees an opportunity there as his next step.

The Australian star has been a key part of the "NXT" brand since his debut back in 2021, yet he has still not ascended to the championship level. While he has pushed for more opportunities, we'll have to see if his recent friction with Shawn Michaels — which led to the Stand & Deliver battle — will stand in the way of future chances once he returns from nursing his battle scars.