Backstage Buzz Ahead Of Tony Khan's 'Very Important Announcement' On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's edition of "AEW Dynamite" is set to feature an important announcement from the company's President Tony Khan. While the specific content of Khan's announcement has yet to be revealed, there are a few possibilities as to what it might be, as detailed in a new report released by Fightful Select.

One such is the potential for a show in the United Kingdom at the OVO Arena Wembley at some point during the summer. AEW announced last November that it will be heading across the pond for two events. A brand new Saturday show could also possibly be in the works, as Fightful mentioned that they have heard it brought up and have "long heard chatter that there could be some roster parity in that sense". While there is a slight possibility that the announcement could relate to Ring of Honor "traveling a bit more soon" after talent voiced that they would enjoy doing such, it is more plausible that this will not be the case and is more "wishful thinking" at the moment.

Rumors regarding the return of former AEW World Champion CM Punk to the company have been swirling around as of late following his lengthy absence. However, that idea was seemingly brought to a halt following a controversial Instagram story posted to Punk's page late last month. While he was allegedly in talks with Khan regarding a return to the company, Fightful seems to agree that this is unlikely to be tonight's announcement despite chatter that the two parties have "talked many times in recent months".