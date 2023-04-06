Russell Crowe Commends The Efforts Of Finn Balor And Edge At WWE WrestleMania 39

"Brood" Edge and "The Demon" Finn Balor's WrestleMania 39 Hell in a Cell match was sponsored by the upcoming horror movie "The Pope's Exorcist," starring Russell Crowe. Following the brutal and bloody encounter, Crowe took to Twitter to praise the men who put their bodies on the line inside the structure. "Shout out for the efforts of [Edge] and [Finn Balor] inside the Hell in a Cell at [WrestleMania]. All the heart and drama of great pro wrestling. Well done to both and to [WWE]." WWE Hall of Famer Edge quoted Crowe's tweet and thanked him for narrating the video package leading up to match. "Your narration set the tone of the story. Then we had to try and live up to it. So thank you for the incentive too."

Balor and Edge's nearly 20-minute match saw the two perform spots including an Impaler DDT off a ladder and Edge throwing the ladder at Balor's head — resulting in Balor needing medical attention to stop the bleeding. The match continued, however, it was reportedly supposed to last longer than it did, with the injury potentially playing a part in the quickness of the bout.

Edge eventually won after nailing Balor with a Spear for the victory, with this possibly being Edge's final WrestleMania match if he truly decides to officially hang up the boots this year. Despite the match not going as long as expected, this was seemingly the end of the months-long feud between Edge and The Judgment Day — as the group has fully focused in on Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny at the moment.