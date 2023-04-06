Konnan Is In Favor Of Bringing CM Punk Back Into AEW Locker Room

All Elite Wrestling is going to need the proverbial all hands on deck for their upcoming show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. One star that AEW has not had on hand since All Out in 2022 and the infamous backstage brawl that followed his acidic post-show rant is CM Punk.

"I would bring him back," Konnan said on the latest "K100." "You've gotta fix [the problems between Punk and others in the locker room.] I work with people I don't like. What am I gonna do? Quit my f**king job?"

Konnan believes there needs to be a sit-down, and that hopefully, that would convince Punk to be less abrasive. The AAA booker said that he could see things from Punk's perspective and understands Punk's reservations about not wanting to work against an unsigned wrestler while hurt, in reference to Punk's recent revelation that he did not want to lose to Jon Moxley during the leadup to All Out.

Punk went off on his boss and co-workers during his tirade after All Out 2022, after which he was reportedly confronted in his locker room by AEW EVPs Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson, leading to a brawl, numerous injuries and time away from television for everyone involved. While Omega and The Young Bucks have returned to AEW television, Punk has remained away, with the relationship between him and the company reportedly frayed by Punk's recent comments on Instagram. However, FTR's Dax Harwood, recently said he thinks there's a path back to wrestling for the former champion.

