CM Punk Apparently Reunites With FTR In Los Angeles

Even though he hasn't wrestled for AEW since last September at All Out, it doesn't take much for CM Punk to make waves within the world of professional wrestling. And while AEW President Tony Khan has once again refused to comment on the situation, Punk remains an ever-present shadow looming over the company. FTR's Dax Harwood added a new chapter to the saga Thursday evening when he tweeted a photo of himself, Cash Wheeler, and Punk with the caption "LA."

While Punk's current status with AEW remains unknown, FTR continues to tease its pending free agency. So much so that on the April 5 episode of "Dynamite," Harwood and Cash will be putting their AEW careers on the line when they challenge The Gunns for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. In the meantime, everybody from Eric Bischoff and Jon Moxley to Dax and the locker room at large have had their say on the Punk situation. Well, everyone except Khan, that is.

With WrestleMania 39 taking place this weekend at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, not to mention the fact that the internet wrestling community loves itself a good serving of speculation, surely this photo of FTR and Punk together will be just another blip on the professional wrestling radar. In all seriousness, next week's "Dynamite" takes place at the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York, and for the time being FTR remains with AEW.

If you think their next move has anything to do with money, though, Dax implores you to think again. Speaking recently on the matter, he declared, "All I've said is I'm weighing my options according to my family and what I want to do for my family... I don't give a s*** about who can offer me more money."