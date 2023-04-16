Chris Jericho Believes AEW Could Sell More Tickets For Wembley Stadium Show Than People Expect

The talk of AEW potentially selling out the 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium has dominated wrestling circles over the past week or so. While some pundits reckon AEW has overestimated its popularity with its decision to stage All In at the iconic stadium in London, others have lauded the upstart promotion for being ambitious with an event of such magnitude.

Chris Jericho, AEW's inaugural World Champion, is obviously a part of the latter group and believes AEW is going to surprise a lot of people with its ticket sales for the August 27 event.

"From a personal standpoint, obviously, Wembley is one of the most famous stadiums in the world," Jericho told "Battleground" podcast. "One of my favorite gigs of all time took place there — the Queen Live Aid [in 1985]. Another of my favorite shows, the Freddy Mercury Tribute in 1992, also took place there. So, to just be there would be cool."

"From a business standpoint, I think it was a great move by Tony Khan," Jericho continued. "I actually feel when AEW went to Toronto and Los Angeles [last year], he should have booked stadiums [instead of arenas]. Our first time in the U.K. should be in a stadium, and I'm glad it will be. I hear people saying, 'You're crazy. A stadium is too big.'"