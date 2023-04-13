Mercedes Mone Calls Herself The Female Rock Following STARDOM Guitar Promo

Mercedes Mone has been on a roll lately. The IWGP Women's Champion just successfully defended her title at Sakura Genesis, defeating AZM and Hazuki in a Triple Threat Match. Plus, she recently made her on-screen return as Koska Reeves at a pivotal time on the hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." Dominating both the ring and the screen, it makes all the sense in the world to enter the world of music for a new challenge.

And so she did — performing a new song called "Mayu Sucks" – at the STARDOM press conference promoting her next IWGP Women's Title defense against Mayu Iwatani; Iwatani and World Wonder Ring Stardom promoter Rossy Ogawa watched on in disbelief. And after one fan connected Mone's performance to present her as the next Dean Ambrose, Mone quickly indicated on Twitter she was inspired by another top wrestling star. "More like the female Rock," Mone tweeted.

Only time will tell whether Mone's little ditty goes on to become a wrestling music classic, like Rock's "Leaving Sacramento." However, Mone still managed to get the last laugh at the presser, attacking Iwatani and putting her through a table with her finishing maneuver — the Mone Maker.

All that's left now is their title bout, 10 days out at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom at the Yokohama Arena. The match may prove to be Mone's last with either NJPW or STARDOM. After it, her contract with their parent company, Bushiroad, is reportedly set to expire. There has been no news on any developments that have her re-signing yet.