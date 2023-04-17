Austin Theory And Bobby Lashley To Collide On 4/17 WWE Raw

Since last spring, "WWE Raw" star Austin Theory has been linked to the WWE United States Championship and its holders. Theory's current reign as United States Champion is yet to hit 150 days, but the 25-year-old star has been embroiled in many feuds over the title since winning it for the first time from Finn Balor one year ago.

During this time, Theory has gone to wars against Seth Rollins, Edge, and even John Cena, but one of his most memorable feuds over the past year has been against Bobby Lashley, a rivalry that will be renewed on the April 17 episode of Monday Night "Raw" emanating from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The non-title match will be the fourth televised match between the pair, with their most recent singles bout taking place on the 30th Anniversary episode of "Raw" on January 23. While that match was the first time Theory walked away victorious against the three-time United States Champion, it was ultimately Brock Lesnar's interference in the no-disqualification match that cost Lashley the victory.

Since his feud with Brock Lesnar abruptly ended at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Lashley has kept a relatively low profile on WWE television. After winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the last "SmackDown" before WrestleMania 39, Lashley was noticeably left off "The Showcase of the Immortals" outside of a brief appearance on Day 2 of the event.

While Lashley is yet to have a clear direction coming out of the biggest show of the year, his match against Theory could be a sign that he will resume his hunt for the United States title moving forward.