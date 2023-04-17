Dolph Ziggler Pitches Series Of Fights With Conor McGregor Culminating At WrestleMania

WWE merging with UFC certainly presents plenty of crossover potential. On top of the fact that WWE already features a handful of superstars who have mixed martial arts credentials, active fighters have teased showing up at WWE events from time to time. Over the weekend, Dolph Ziggler may have taken advantage of that by immediately throwing out one of the biggest names in the octagon: former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

"He's called us out a couple times so I appreciate that," Ziggler told TMZ. "And I can go a little bit, so I would still do it."

Obviously, a showdown between "The Showoff" and "The Notorious" would need to take place at a big event — McGregor likely wouldn't get out of bed for anything less — which is why the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion proposed "The Grandest Stage of Them All" as the story's final chapter. "Why not make it a best-of-three? Octagon, boxing match, wrestling match, fighting, WWE," Ziggler suggested. "And then set it all up for the best outta seven at WrestleMania. I mean, that's just where the money is."

Over the years, McGregor has certainly poked his nose into the professional wrestling industry. He chalked his WrestleMania 38 absence up to WWE fearing him, was called out by Paul Heyman last month after posing with a Money in the Bank briefcase, and late last year traded insults with current AEW World Champion MJF. Wherever McGregor goes, though, eyeballs are sure to follow. That said, Ziggler did have a parting message for him, should he be listening. "Not everybody can go and back it up, but some of us can."