Opponent Revealed For Zack Sabre Jr's GCW Debut

Last week, it was reported that New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Zack Sabre Jr. had signed on with Game Changer Wrestling for their event on Thursday, May 11. Now, courtesy of the official GCW Instagram account, we know who he'll be facing off against.

"*BROOKLYN UPDATE* Just Signed: ZACK SABRE JR vs TONY DEPPEN," GCW announced.

Other wrestlers advertised for Brooklyn, New York that night are Matt Cardona, Alex Coughlin, Nick Gage, and current GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich. As with their previous announcement, there's the promise of more to come. Heading into Brooklyn in May, Sabre is the current (and first) NJPW World Television Champion, defeating Ren Narita at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January to achieve that. Most recently, he's coming off a loss alongside Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste at NJPW Collision In Philadelphia on April 16. However, the night before, he successfully defended his NJPW World TV Title against Tom Lawlor.

In Deppen, Sabre has an opponent that is a former Ring of Honor World Television Champion as well as a former GCW Extreme Champion. Deppen has also performed for Chikara and Combat Zone Wrestling in the past, made an appearance for Major League Wrestling earlier this month, and performed on a couple of episodes of "AEW Dark" back in January, picking up a victory over Caleb Konley but losing to Action Andretti. Ahead of his clash with Sabre in May, Deppen most recently fought at both GCW I Can't Feel My Face and Red Means Green this past weekend, defeating Shazza McKenzie on Saturday but losing to Shigehiro Irie on Sunday.