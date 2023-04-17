The Bloodline, Jeff Hardy Top Last Week's YouTube Views For WWE And AEW

Jeff Hardy's return meant big numbers for All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that Hardy's return on the April 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite" was the most-viewed video on the company's YouTube channel, coming close to having double the views of the second-most viewed video: The Elite returning to attack the Blackpool Combat Club after the BCC decimated Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Jeff Hardy had not appeared on AEW programming in ten months after a DUI arrest led to a suspension and a stint in rehab for the former WWE Champion. Hardy returned on Wednesday to help his brother Matt Hardy fight off The Firm, after the latest escalation between Hardy and his former faction. Hardy is reportedly medically cleared to compete, having recently recovered from eye surgery, and his brother Matt believes he's "in a better place now."

Over on WWE's YouTube channel, the most-viewed video was highlights of The Bloodline's new quest to get revenge on Matt Riddle, as well as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, for dethroning The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Riddle faced The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in the main event of this past Friday's "SmackDown," losing to the former "NXT" North American Champion and getting put through the announce table with a vicious uranage. The second most viewed video for WWE was Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio coming to blows after Santos Escobar's match against Damian Priest, which saw Rey's Latino World Order and Dominik's Judgment Day factions clash in a chaotic post-match brawl.