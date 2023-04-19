WWE NIL Signees Haley And Hanna Cavinder Join Betr, Jake Paul's Betting Company

Renowned college basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder were a part of WWE's inaugural class of "Next In Line" athletes back in 2021, and now that the duo has finished up their time as college athletes, recent weeks have seen the twins take new steps to further their careers. That now includes signing with Betr, a betting company founded by Jake Paul and partner Joey Levy. Betr announced the partnership today, with the Cavinder twins set to act as "foundational on-camera talent" for the brand.

Haley and Hanna recently announced that they've opted not to play college basketball for a fifth year, and the two have been shoring up plenty of opportunities since their decision was made. According to their agent, the twins are expected to begin training with WWE in the near future, though it's not yet a certainty that Haley and Hanna will officially sign with WWE and become professional wrestlers.

WWE's NIL program, originating in 2021, provides college athletes with access to the WWE Performance Center and also offers training on how to handle media, build a brand, and much more. Some athletes who take part in the program will wind up being offered official WWE contracts outside of the NIL program, while others will move on to different careers outside of wrestling.

Betr and WWE aren't the only companies that Haley and Hanna have set up partnerships with as they look to move ahead following their time at the University of Miami. Last month, the Cavinder twins signed a deal with the controversial Caktus AI writing company, known for their utilization of an advertising strategy that encourages students to use the program to work on writing assignments for them.