Sami Zayn Still Believes There's Some Good In The Usos Despite Current WWE Feud

Since renouncing the title of "Honorary Uce" back at WWE Royal Rumble in January, Sami Zayn has been embroiled in an all-out war with The Bloodline. Although despite the hard-fought battles he's had with Roman Reigns, Solo Sokoa, and The Usos, he still feels a strong bond towards his former companions, particularly the twins.

While appearing on "WWE's The Bump," the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion shared that he still sees Jimmy and Jey as people he cares about. Under the rule of "The Tribal Chief," the trio formed a kinship over time that connected them. But since Zayn chose to stand up for himself and depart the group, those feelings are considerably more complicated these days.

"It's like any other relationship, whether it's a friendship or a romantic relationship," Zayn said. "There are times when you drift apart, but it's not an on-off switch. You don't suddenly stop caring about that person overnight even if they did you wrong. Which they have. Both Usos have. And Jey has repeatedly. There's always gonna be a part of me that's gonna remember the connection we had as damn near brothers. Seriously, I do on some level still kinda want the best for them. I know that sounds kinda weird after everything we've been through, but I'm not the only one who sees it."