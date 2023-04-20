WOW Champion Penelope Pink Describes Working With AJ Mendez: 'She's The Hall Of Famer'

While an in-ring return remains up in the air for AJ Lee, the former WWE Divas Champion has been lending her knowledge and voice to Women Of Wrestling (WOW) as an executive producer and color commentator. As such, her background has provided a great influence on several of the promotion's performers, including WOW Champion Penelope Pink.

Speaking with PWInsider, Pink opened up about working with Lee, who now goes by her real name, AJ Mendez. "Oh my gosh, she has been such an amazing person to have behind the scenes and at commentary. She always is wanting us to be true to ourselves and going out there and being proud of your performance and always elevating yourself, putting yourself on the platform you think you deserve," Pink said. "And honestly, I absolutely love going out there and every time I walk that entrance way, she's standing there, and like you said, she's the Hall of Famer." Notably, Lee is not currently a member of any wrestling Hall of Fame, but most would argue she definitely merits the honor.

Pink — also known as Marina Tucker — has emerged as one of the standout stars in WOW. During December TV tapings, she was crowned as the new WOW Champion after surviving a fierce gauntlet match. Amidst Pink's steady rise, she received the opportunity to work alongside Mendez, who is a 16-year veteran in the sport. With Mendez's experience on the independent circuit, and bigger platforms such as WWE, Pink believes her input is invaluable. As WOW continues to air their product on select television channels and YouTube, the all-women's promotion also recently unveiled two documentaries on Pluto TV last month, taking a behind-the-scenes look at the current WOW Superheroes, and the company's history.