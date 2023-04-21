AEW Needs A Brand Split — But Not To Accommodate CM Punk

Recent reports from wrestling insiders indicate that AEW's upcoming Saturday night show, rumored to be titled "Collision," will be built around returning star CM Punk, with some form of a roster split accompanying the new show. With the ever-growing size of AEW's roster, that might not be such a bad idea. However, the rumors state that the company's roster will be divided based on who is and isn't willing to work with Punk, so the question must be asked: is this good for AEW?

The answer, in the long run, is almost certainly not. A brand split in AEW can work, but not if the goal is to keep two sides of a divided roster separate from one another. Punk's return could serve as a fresh start for the company, especially if everyone involved with the heavily-rumored backstage issues is able to sort out their differences and at least agree to be around each other. Otherwise? The company is just asking for further conflict down the line.