Mercedes Mone Title Loss Had Been Decided Prior To Her Re-Signing With NJPW/Stardom

Mercedes Mone is going nowhere — at least not when it comes to her Japanese wrestling career for now. That became apparent just hours before her match at STARDOM's All-Star Grand Queendom event on Sunday when reports emerged that "The CEO" had agreed to an extension with Bushiroad, the parent company of her new promotion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Despite the fresh ink of her signature on the new contract though, Mone still dropped the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani at the show. But according to today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," the call for the title change was made a while back to happen on this particular date, prior to her new pact.

As part of her extension, Mone has laid claim to showing up at NJPW's upcoming Long Beach event, Resurgence, on May 21 as part of the continuation of her world tour. In her post-match presser this weekend, Mone demanded a shot at regaining her lost title from Iwatani, but NJPW has yet to announce if said rematch will go down on that show. However, the podcast from this morning seemed to indicate that she may be involved in more than one match on the card.

Beyond that, terms of Mone's extended stay with NJPW and STARDOM are less than clear, specifically the length of the agreement. Mone has indicated that she'd like to stick around Japan for a while to keep her overseas wrestling journey going, and, if she remains in play for Bushiroad, we could see her as a major part of not only Dominion on June 12, but the sequel to Forbidden Door that's on the schedule for less than two weeks after that.

